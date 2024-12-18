Aamir Khan Praises Upendra Rao's Upcoming Dystopian Film 'UI'

Kannada cinema's celebrated director, Upendra Rao, is on the cusp of releasing his highly-anticipated film 'UI'. The unveiling of the film's assets has created a significant buzz, even capturing the attention of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan.

Recently, Upendra crossed paths with Aamir on the sets of his film 'Coolie', where Khan lauded the upcoming project 'UI' and its compelling trailer. In a video message shared on social media, Aamir expressed, "Hello everyone, I am with a person I admire greatly. His film, 'UI', due for release on December 20, has an extraordinary trailer. I was utterly impressed. Upendra, the trailer is phenomenal. It's destined to be a major success, appealing even to Hindi audiences. Watching the trailer left me astounded. It's spectacular. Wishing you immense success."

Upendra, in a conversation with ANI, conveyed his heartfelt thanks for Aamir's commendation. He remarked, "Aamir Khan is a global superstar. His acknowledgment of our trailer was unexpected and deeply appreciated. Hats off to him, and I'm grateful for his generous words."

'UI' is described as an intense narrative set in the year 2040, boasting a talented ensemble cast that includes Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, P Ravi Shankar, Guruprasad, and Nidhi Subbaiah.

Expressing her excitement for the film, Reeshma Nanaiah stated, "It's a distinctive film. Audiences will experience something truly different." The film is eagerly awaited, with a theatrical release set for December 20. (ANI)

