Decades-Old Temple Revival Sparks Hope in Kashi
A decades-old temple in Kashi may reopen after a group demanded its revival. With ownership under investigation, religious leaders and local authorities delve into historical records. The temple, located in a predominantly Muslim area, faces no opposition from locals for its reopening.
- Country:
- India
The district administration in Kashi has initiated the process of investigating the ownership papers of a temple that has remained closed for four decades, following public demands for its reopening.
According to Additional District Magistrate Alok Verma, legal efforts to ascertain the temple's ownership are currently underway. If deemed public property, the temple in Madanpura could soon welcome devotees again.
In parallel, the Kashi Vidvat Parishad is examining ancient texts to determine the temple's origins and significance. With local support and no opposition, officials prepare to facilitate the temple's return to regular worship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
