Kunal Kamra's Comedy Sparks Legal Battle Amidst Political Tensions
The Madras High Court extended comedian Kunal Kamra's interim anticipatory bail until April 17 amid ongoing legal troubles related to his performance targeting Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Kamra faces multiple FIRs and backlash from Shiv Sena supporters following a parody song and alleged defamatory remarks.
The Madras High Court has extended interim anticipatory bail for comedian Kunal Kamra until April 17 in light of his legal troubles over a performance targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Justice Sunder Mohan directed Kamra to approach the concerned courts while the hostility against him persists, with authorities reportedly visiting his parents' home. The comedian faces three more FIRs in Maharashtra due to his contentious show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, where he performed a parody song about Shinde, leading to a clash with Shiv Sena supporters.
Triggered by his caustic comments, the controversy attracted a strong backlash, resulting in vandalism at the comedy club by outraged Sena supporters. Kamra recently moved from Mumbai to Tamil Nadu, claiming residence in the state since 2021, to avoid arrest by Mumbai Police, as per his anticipatory bail petition.
