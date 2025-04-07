Left Menu

Kunal Kamra's Comedy Sparks Legal Battle Amidst Political Tensions

The Madras High Court extended comedian Kunal Kamra's interim anticipatory bail until April 17 amid ongoing legal troubles related to his performance targeting Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Kamra faces multiple FIRs and backlash from Shiv Sena supporters following a parody song and alleged defamatory remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:17 IST
Kunal Kamra's Comedy Sparks Legal Battle Amidst Political Tensions
Kunal Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has extended interim anticipatory bail for comedian Kunal Kamra until April 17 in light of his legal troubles over a performance targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Justice Sunder Mohan directed Kamra to approach the concerned courts while the hostility against him persists, with authorities reportedly visiting his parents' home. The comedian faces three more FIRs in Maharashtra due to his contentious show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, where he performed a parody song about Shinde, leading to a clash with Shiv Sena supporters.

Triggered by his caustic comments, the controversy attracted a strong backlash, resulting in vandalism at the comedy club by outraged Sena supporters. Kamra recently moved from Mumbai to Tamil Nadu, claiming residence in the state since 2021, to avoid arrest by Mumbai Police, as per his anticipatory bail petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025