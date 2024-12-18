Left Menu

Divya Dutta Reflects on Her Versatile Journey in Cinema

Acclaimed Indian actress Divya Dutta talks about her memorable performances in films like 'Veer Zara' and 'Delhi-6', her latest success with 'Bandish Bandits', and the importance of relationships in her career. She also shares insights on working with young talents in the industry.

Actor Divya Dutta (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Divya Dutta, an established name in Indian cinema, has solidified her position as a versatile talent through sheer dedication and skill. Her journey, marked by memorable performances, stands as a testament to her enduring impact on the industry.

In a candid discussion with ANI, Dutta reminisced about her roles in pivotal films such as 'Veer Zara' and 'Delhi-6'. She noted the audience's affection towards these projects and expressed personal fondness for her work in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and the acclaimed series 'Bandish Bandits'. "It feels fulfilling to receive such a positive response," she remarked.

Currently lauded for her role in 'Bandish Bandits', Dutta expressed gratitude and mentioned the unique experience of learning Western classical music during the production. Her collaboration with young actress Shreya Chaudhry, initially marked by apprehension, blossomed over time into a strong professional bond.

Reflecting on her career trajectory, Dutta emphasized the significance of nurturing relationships. She advised, "Those who aid you in achieving success deserve perpetual acknowledgment and reciprocation," underscoring her belief in mutual respect and gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

