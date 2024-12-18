Left Menu

Goa Honors Heroes: Remembering the Liberators of 1961

On Goa Liberation Day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honored families of those who sacrificed their lives to end Portuguese rule. The event celebrated the brave fighters who contributed to Goa's freedom in 1961. Certificates and monetary benefits were given to honor their sacrifice and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The eve of Goa Liberation Day was marked by an emotional tribute, as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honored the families who sacrificed their lives to liberate Goa from Portuguese colonial rule. The coastal state's history was vividly remembered during the ceremony.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant emphasized the state government's gratitude towards the martyrs, awarding them certificates of honor and monetary benefits. He praised the spirit of Goans and individuals from other states who united in the fight for freedom.

Sawant recalled the sacrifices of 74 brave souls, recognizing martyrs like Karnail Singh Benipal and many others. He highlighted the arduous struggle against 450 years of colonial oppression and praised the Goan people's resilience, as Goa's liberation became a notable chapter in India's post-independence history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

