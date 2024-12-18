Goa Honors Heroes: Remembering the Liberators of 1961

The eve of Goa Liberation Day was marked by an emotional tribute, as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honored the families who sacrificed their lives to liberate Goa from Portuguese colonial rule. The coastal state's history was vividly remembered during the ceremony.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant emphasized the state government's gratitude towards the martyrs, awarding them certificates of honor and monetary benefits. He praised the spirit of Goans and individuals from other states who united in the fight for freedom.

Sawant recalled the sacrifices of 74 brave souls, recognizing martyrs like Karnail Singh Benipal and many others. He highlighted the arduous struggle against 450 years of colonial oppression and praised the Goan people's resilience, as Goa's liberation became a notable chapter in India's post-independence history.

