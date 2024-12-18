Brazilian Artist's Plagiarism Claim Challenges Adele's 2015 Hit

A Brazilian judge has ordered the global withdrawal of a 2015 song by British singer Adele following a plagiarism claim by Brazilian musician Toninho Geraes. The ruling, which surfaced on Monday, supports Geraes, who argues that Adele's "Million Years Ago" mirrors his famous hit "Mulheres."

Geraes' legal team uploaded a comparison of the two tracks to support their claim. His lawyer, Fredimio Biasotto Trotta, states the ruling showcases the robustness of Brazil's justice system in protecting native artists' rights. Meanwhile, Sony and Universal Music are mandated to halt all uses of Adele's song or face financial penalties.

Universal has filed an appeal, maintaining there was no plagiarism, merely an "accidental melodic similarity." The case has sparked worldwide attention, with streaming services being alerted for compliance. Geraes is seeking compensation exceeding $150,000, having felt significantly slighted by the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)