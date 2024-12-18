Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba Sets Stage for Indo-Nepal Cooperation
Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will visit India for three days to attend a conference, have health check-ups, and discuss regional cooperation. The conference aims to foster economic growth and strengthen ties between India and Nepal. Deuba will return to Kathmandu on December 21.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, is set to arrive in India on Thursday for a three-day official visit. During her stay, she will engage in a series of key activities, including attending a prominent conference and undergoing routine health check-ups.
Deuba, previously in Germany, departed Berlin for New Delhi on Wednesday. Her agenda in New Delhi includes delivering the keynote address at the Indo-Nepal Conference, a joint initiative by the EGROW Foundation and Kathmandu University's Nepal Centre for Contemporary Studies.
The conference on Friday is poised to highlight India's burgeoning economic growth, foster regional collaborations, and strengthen bilateral ties. Additionally, Deuba's health check-ups are follow-ups from surgery earlier this year, and she plans to return to Kathmandu on December 21.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE to Host International Moon Day Conference in 2025, Celebrating Space Exploration
Leaping Forward: Harnessing Sports for Economic Growth in India
Potato Prosperity: Una's Bumper Harvest Spurs Economic Growth
IFC Issues $700M Green Kangaroo Bond to Support Biodiversity Finance and Economic Growth
UNCCD COP16 in Riyadh: Conference to Combat Land Degradation, Desertification