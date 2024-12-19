Global Innovators Win Big in 'Go Green with Taiwan' Challenge

In a remarkable celebration of innovation and sustainability, three proposals from the United Kingdom, Hungary, and the Philippines have been crowned as winners of the prestigious 'Go Green with Taiwan' competition. These winners, selected from a pool of 396 global submissions, each received a USD 20,000 award for their groundbreaking ideas.

Held in Taiwan and backed by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the contest aimed to foster global environmental collaboration. The proposals focused on digital fashion, evaporative cooling using porous materials, and compostable sugarcane-based materials, reflecting diverse, impactful solutions to environmental challenges.

Ms. Cynthia Kiang, Director General of TITA, emphasized the significance of these initiatives in demonstrating Taiwan's global leadership in green technologies. The challenge served as a platform to promote Taiwan's sustainable solutions and underline the necessity for international cooperation in achieving sustainable development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)