EmpowerHER24: Pioneering Platform for Women Entrepreneurs Flourishes

The EmpowerHER24 event, initiated by SHELeadIndia, concluded successfully in Pune, gathering women entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The event offered networking opportunities, business insights, and focused on overcoming key business challenges. It fostered collaborations and highlighted the role of digital tools in scaling ventures, with inspiring contributions from keynote speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:07 IST
In the heart of Pune, Maharashtra, SHELeadIndia celebrated another successful year of its flagship event, EmpowerHER24. This gathering united hundreds of women entrepreneurs and industry leaders, fostering a vibrant space dedicated to business growth and networking.

EmpowerHER24 emerged as a pivotal platform for women to express ideas and form crucial partnerships. Focused on overcoming industry challenges and seizing emerging opportunities, the event featured expert discussions on business strategy and innovation, particularly emphasizing the role of technology tools like AI and e-commerce in scaling businesses.

The keynote speaker, Social Impact Expert Sahiti Divi, highlighted the importance of equal opportunities for women entrepreneurs. With nearly 200 women in attendance, industry notables such as Author Nancy Katyal and Menstrual Health Activist Deepti Khutal provided invaluable insights on leadership and growth. The event underscored a brighter future for women entrepreneurs through strategic collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

