Tourism Dips After Tragic Ferry-Craft Collision Near Mumbai
Following a tragic collision involving a Navy vessel and a ferry that resulted in 13 deaths, there has been a noticeable decline in tourists visiting Elephanta Island from Mumbai. Though the ferry service continues, fewer travelers are opting for the ride amid safety concerns stemming from the incident.
- Country:
- India
A day after a tragic incident unfolded with a Navy craft ramming into a ferry, resulting in the unfortunate demise of 13 individuals, tourist numbers have notably declined around Mumbai's Elephanta Island. The ferry, a key attraction, saw reduced footfall by Thursday, stressing the ripple effect of the crisis.
Located at Mumbai's Gateway of India, where the ill-fated ferry boarded its last passengers, there were clear signs of a drop in typical tourist enthusiasm. The queues for tickets were significantly shorter compared to usual, indicating a heightened sense of caution among travelers.
Despite this, ferry services to Elephanta Island and nearby locales like Alibaug and Mandwa resumed operations with far fewer passengers opting for the ride. Many tourists, like Kashmir Singh from Palghar and others, chose to steer clear of ferry travel, while some, unaware of the event, went ahead with their plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unraveling the Plot: Anmol Bishnoi and the Mumbai Assassination
Shooting Incident at Golden Temple: Averted Tragedy for SAD Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal
Japan Eases Visa Rules for Chinese Tourists
Devendra Fadnavis unanimously elected Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader at meeting in Mumbai.
Maharashtra BJP holds core committee meeting in Mumbai before legislature party meet; Nirmala Sitharaman, Vijay Rupani, Fadnavis present.