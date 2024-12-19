Tourism Dips After Tragic Ferry-Craft Collision Near Mumbai

A day after a tragic incident unfolded with a Navy craft ramming into a ferry, resulting in the unfortunate demise of 13 individuals, tourist numbers have notably declined around Mumbai's Elephanta Island. The ferry, a key attraction, saw reduced footfall by Thursday, stressing the ripple effect of the crisis.

Located at Mumbai's Gateway of India, where the ill-fated ferry boarded its last passengers, there were clear signs of a drop in typical tourist enthusiasm. The queues for tickets were significantly shorter compared to usual, indicating a heightened sense of caution among travelers.

Despite this, ferry services to Elephanta Island and nearby locales like Alibaug and Mandwa resumed operations with far fewer passengers opting for the ride. Many tourists, like Kashmir Singh from Palghar and others, chose to steer clear of ferry travel, while some, unaware of the event, went ahead with their plans.

