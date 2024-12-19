Left Menu

Tourism Dips After Tragic Ferry-Craft Collision Near Mumbai

Following a tragic collision involving a Navy vessel and a ferry that resulted in 13 deaths, there has been a noticeable decline in tourists visiting Elephanta Island from Mumbai. Though the ferry service continues, fewer travelers are opting for the ride amid safety concerns stemming from the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:07 IST
Tourism Dips After Tragic Ferry-Craft Collision Near Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a tragic incident unfolded with a Navy craft ramming into a ferry, resulting in the unfortunate demise of 13 individuals, tourist numbers have notably declined around Mumbai's Elephanta Island. The ferry, a key attraction, saw reduced footfall by Thursday, stressing the ripple effect of the crisis.

Located at Mumbai's Gateway of India, where the ill-fated ferry boarded its last passengers, there were clear signs of a drop in typical tourist enthusiasm. The queues for tickets were significantly shorter compared to usual, indicating a heightened sense of caution among travelers.

Despite this, ferry services to Elephanta Island and nearby locales like Alibaug and Mandwa resumed operations with far fewer passengers opting for the ride. Many tourists, like Kashmir Singh from Palghar and others, chose to steer clear of ferry travel, while some, unaware of the event, went ahead with their plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024