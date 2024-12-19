Sentosa's 'A Big, Big World' Festive Extravaganza: A Whimsical Wonderland Awaits
Experience the festive magic with 'Sentosa Presents: A Big, Big World', a unique celebration from December 9, 2024, to February 16, 2025. Visitors can explore three whimsical realms filled with interactive installations and activities, collaborations among Sentosa Development Corporation, Resorts World Sentosa, DBS Bank, and Singapore Tourism Board.
This festive season, Sentosa brings a unique celebration with 'A Big, Big World,' transforming the island into three whimsical realms. Running from December 9, 2024, to February 16, 2025, this event offers interactive installations and activities, aiming to enchant visitors with magic and wonder.
The event marks the inaugural joint effort of the Sentosa Precinct Partnership, uniting Sentosa Development Corporation, Resorts World Sentosa, DBS Bank, and Singapore Tourism Board. Their shared goal is to propel tourism growth and reinforce Sentosa’s status as a premier island resort and lifestyle destination.
-includes various cultural offerings and larger-than-life installations inspired by countries like England, France, Germany, and Japan, enhancing the visitor experience with cultural diversity and festive magic. Exclusive deals for DBS and POSB cardholders further sweeten the experience, cementing Sentosa's reputation as an unforgettable holiday destination.
