Left Menu

Sentosa's 'A Big, Big World' Festive Extravaganza: A Whimsical Wonderland Awaits

Experience the festive magic with 'Sentosa Presents: A Big, Big World', a unique celebration from December 9, 2024, to February 16, 2025. Visitors can explore three whimsical realms filled with interactive installations and activities, collaborations among Sentosa Development Corporation, Resorts World Sentosa, DBS Bank, and Singapore Tourism Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:57 IST
Sentosa's 'A Big, Big World' Festive Extravaganza: A Whimsical Wonderland Awaits
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

This festive season, Sentosa brings a unique celebration with 'A Big, Big World,' transforming the island into three whimsical realms. Running from December 9, 2024, to February 16, 2025, this event offers interactive installations and activities, aiming to enchant visitors with magic and wonder.

The event marks the inaugural joint effort of the Sentosa Precinct Partnership, uniting Sentosa Development Corporation, Resorts World Sentosa, DBS Bank, and Singapore Tourism Board. Their shared goal is to propel tourism growth and reinforce Sentosa’s status as a premier island resort and lifestyle destination.

-includes various cultural offerings and larger-than-life installations inspired by countries like England, France, Germany, and Japan, enhancing the visitor experience with cultural diversity and festive magic. Exclusive deals for DBS and POSB cardholders further sweeten the experience, cementing Sentosa's reputation as an unforgettable holiday destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024