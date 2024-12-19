Left Menu

Safety First: Shoring Up Vaishno Devi Yatra Route

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has sanctioned a tripartite agreement to tackle landslides along the yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir. Partnering with the Geological Survey of India and THDC India, the initiative aims to enhance pilgrim safety. Improvements in connectivity and facilities are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:32 IST
Safety First: Shoring Up Vaishno Devi Yatra Route
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has taken decisive steps to prevent landslides along the pilgrimage route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The board has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Geological Survey of India and THDC India Limited to address and stabilize hazardous terrains.

Over the past three years, the route has witnessed numerous rockfalls, claiming lives and injuring many. This led to the board's recent approval, following a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to ensure future pilgrim safety. An innovative plan involving comprehensive analysis and collaboration aims to mitigate the risk factors associated with the dangerous pathways between Adhkuwari and Bhawan.

In addition to safety measures, the board is also implementing improvements such as better mobile connectivity, a feedback system for pilgrims, and newly approved facilities including a structured parking space for battery cars. A master plan for Sanjichhat will further enhance accommodations, sanitation, and food services, significantly boosting the overall pilgrim experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024