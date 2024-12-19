Safety First: Shoring Up Vaishno Devi Yatra Route

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has taken decisive steps to prevent landslides along the pilgrimage route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The board has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Geological Survey of India and THDC India Limited to address and stabilize hazardous terrains.

Over the past three years, the route has witnessed numerous rockfalls, claiming lives and injuring many. This led to the board's recent approval, following a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to ensure future pilgrim safety. An innovative plan involving comprehensive analysis and collaboration aims to mitigate the risk factors associated with the dangerous pathways between Adhkuwari and Bhawan.

In addition to safety measures, the board is also implementing improvements such as better mobile connectivity, a feedback system for pilgrims, and newly approved facilities including a structured parking space for battery cars. A master plan for Sanjichhat will further enhance accommodations, sanitation, and food services, significantly boosting the overall pilgrim experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)