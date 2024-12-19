World Meditation Day Inaugurated at UN by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to address the inaugural World Meditation Day at the UN. India has led the initiative, highlighting meditation's global importance and linking it with cultural heritage. The day's recognition by the UN mirrors the success of the International Day of Yoga.
- Country:
- India
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is set to deliver a pivotal keynote address at the inaugural World Meditation Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York, officials have confirmed. This event marks a significant milestone for the global meditation movement.
India has played a crucial role in advancing global wellness by spearheading the initiative to designate December 21 as World Meditation Day, a resolution unanimously endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly. This move underscores India's commitment to sharing its ancient wisdom with the world, representatives stated.
The date of World Meditation Day aligns with the beginning of Uttarayana in Indian tradition, considered an auspicious time, and complements the International Day of Yoga observed on June 21. Meditation, a practice deeply embedded in India's cultural heritage, promotes mental clarity and overall well-being, making it a recognized self-care tool by the World Health Organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day
Pernod Ricard Executives Under Fire: Scandal Unveils Collusion and Legal Woes in India
Green Pitch Awaits as India and Australia Clash in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test
Beauty Garage Professional Dominates Indian Salon Industry with K9 Range Success
Vaughan Criticizes Australia's Lack of Aggression Against India