RSS Chief Advocates for Harmony Amidst Rising Temple-Mosque Disputes

Mohan Bhagwat, the Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), expressed his worries about the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes across the nation. Asserting the need for an inclusive society, he stated that some individuals, post the Ayodhya Ram Temple construction, aspire to become "leaders of Hindus" by fostering such issues.

In a lecture titled 'India – The Vishwaguru', Bhagwat emphasized India's potential to model a harmonious society for the world. He highlighted the country's religious plurality, citing the celebration of Christmas in Hindu organizations like the Ramakrishna Mission as a testament to India's unique cultural fabric.

Bhagwat criticized the recent demands for mosque surveys that aim to unearth temples, underscoring that the nation must move past its historical staunchness and stick to constitutional governance. He reiterated that the country's tradition supports all forms of worship and living in harmony without dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)