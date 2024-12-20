Left Menu

PSL 10th Edition's Bold Move: Gwadar Hosts Players Draft

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced Gwadar, a strategically significant yet unrest-prone city, as the host for the Pakistan Super League player draft. Previously considered locations included England and Dubai. This decision underscores Gwadar's economic relevance and inspires local cricket enthusiasm amid ongoing security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:27 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board has selected Gwadar, a city in Balochistan, as the venue for the upcoming player draft of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on January 11. The decision comes as a strategic move to spotlight the region's cultural and economic significance.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that other potential venues included England and Dubai, but Gwadar's profound role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor propelled its selection. Despite security concerns, the PCB aims to inspire local youth through this initiative.

This year's PSL is set to coincide with the Indian Premier League, a first since its inception in 2016, as efforts are underway to attract overseas players previously unsold in the IPL auction.

