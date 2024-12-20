PSL 10th Edition's Bold Move: Gwadar Hosts Players Draft

The Pakistan Cricket Board has selected Gwadar, a city in Balochistan, as the venue for the upcoming player draft of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on January 11. The decision comes as a strategic move to spotlight the region's cultural and economic significance.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that other potential venues included England and Dubai, but Gwadar's profound role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor propelled its selection. Despite security concerns, the PCB aims to inspire local youth through this initiative.

This year's PSL is set to coincide with the Indian Premier League, a first since its inception in 2016, as efforts are underway to attract overseas players previously unsold in the IPL auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)