Rediscovered Temples Stir Community Reflection in Aligarh

An abandoned Shiv temple was discovered in Sarai Miyan, a predominantly Muslim area in Aligarh, by Hindu right-wing leaders. This comes just 36 hours after another temple was revived in a similar area, indicating a trend of rediscovering abandoned religious sites.

Harshad, BJYM city unit secretary, along with Bajrang Dal leader Ankur Shivaji, reported that the temple had been abandoned and cluttered with debris. With police presence, the site was cleaned and religious rituals were conducted to purify the area.

Authorities, including Superintendent of Police Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, maintain that efforts are ongoing to ensure peaceful worship restoration. Past communal riots had prompted demographic shifts and temple abandonments, local residents recall.

(With inputs from agencies.)