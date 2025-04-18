Left Menu

Tensions Flare as BJYM Protests Near Congress HQ

Police intervened to prevent Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers from reaching the Congress headquarters, averting a potential clash. BJYM opposed Congress allegations of misuse of probe agencies by the BJP government against the Gandhis in the National Herald case.

  • India

On Friday, police thwarted an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers to advance toward the Congress headquarters, averting a potential confrontation.

The BJYM, youth wing of the BJP, was protesting the Congress's accusations that the BJP-led central government was improperly utilizing investigative agencies to target prominent Congress figures, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, in the ongoing National Herald case.

A large contingent of BJYM workers gathered near Shivajinagar, but police stopped them at Balgandharva square, enforcing a barricade 100 meters from Congress Bhavan. The protest comes amid recent Enforcement Directorate charges against the Gandhis for alleged money laundering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

