Tensions Flare as BJYM Protests Near Congress HQ
Police intervened to prevent Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers from reaching the Congress headquarters, averting a potential clash. BJYM opposed Congress allegations of misuse of probe agencies by the BJP government against the Gandhis in the National Herald case.
On Friday, police thwarted an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers to advance toward the Congress headquarters, averting a potential confrontation.
The BJYM, youth wing of the BJP, was protesting the Congress's accusations that the BJP-led central government was improperly utilizing investigative agencies to target prominent Congress figures, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, in the ongoing National Herald case.
A large contingent of BJYM workers gathered near Shivajinagar, but police stopped them at Balgandharva square, enforcing a barricade 100 meters from Congress Bhavan. The protest comes amid recent Enforcement Directorate charges against the Gandhis for alleged money laundering.
