BJYM Intensifies Protest Against Congress Leaders Amid National Herald Controversy
BJYM activists staged demonstrations and burned effigies of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh in response to the Congress party's protest against ED's chargesheet in the National Herald case. The BJYM accused the Congress leaders of corruption and trying to pressurize investigative agencies.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) escalated its protest against the Congress Party and its prominent figures, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, across Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Activists gathered at key locations, burning effigies and raising slogans amid tensions over the National Herald corruption case.
The protest by BJYM, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was a direct counter to the Congress's demonstration outside the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) offices. The Congress leaders were protesting the ED's chargesheet in the National Herald case, accusing them of pressuring investigative agencies.
In the state capital, Bhopal, BJYM workers congregated at Red Cross Square to conduct their demonstrations. State President Vaibhav Singh Pawar vigorously criticized the Congress leaders, urging them to respond transparently to the charges. Meanwhile, similar actions unfolded in Indore and Gwalior, emphasizing the BJYM's nationwide stance against alleged corruption and misconduct.
