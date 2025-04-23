Left Menu

VHP and Bajrang Dal Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack in Provocative Protest

The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests in Nagpur against a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The attack targeted Hindus specifically, prompting condemnations and calls for government action to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organized protests in Nagpur to condemn a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. The demonstration at Badkas Chowk featured slogans against Pakistan and terrorism.

Speaking to reporters, VHP leader Amol Thakre expressed outrage over the attackers targeting victims based on their religion. He noted this was the first incident of its kind, as assailants asked victims about their religion before killing them upon finding they were Hindus.

Thakre condemned the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Hindus, and vowed that Hindus could respond in kind if necessary. He urged the government to take steps to ensure the community's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

