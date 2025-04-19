BJYM Protests in Shimla Against Congress Over National Herald Row

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Himachal Pradesh unit launched a vehement protest in Shimla on Saturday, taking aim at the Congress party regarding the contentious National Herald case. Demonstrators set fire to an effigy of Rahul Gandhi while alleging widespread corruption within the Congress ranks.

Leading the protest, BJYM Himachal Pradesh President Sushil Kadsholi delivered scathing criticism of the Congress leadership. He argued that mention of the 'National Herald' invariably unsettles the Congress due to its alleged involvement in a financial impropriety amounting to crores, ostensibly for a newspaper unknown to Himachal Pradesh residents.

Kadsholi raised questions about the Himachal Pradesh government's prior allocation of crores to the National Herald, despite its limited circulation. Highlighting the creation of a new entity with significant shares held by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, he questioned the necessity of establishing a new company under the Young Indian name when AJL was initially managing the original National Herald.

Pointing to a transfer of Rs 90 crore to Young Indian and subsequent acquisition of AJL shares at nominal rates by the Gandhis, Kadsholi challenged the legality of political parties providing loans, noting the controversy began under Congress's governance in 2012.

He decried the current Himachal Pradesh chief minister's authorization of sizeable advertising funds for the newspaper, noting the absent journalistic presence of the National Herald in the state.

Kadsholi underscored the protest's objective to increase public awareness of these allegations, branding the affair as a testament to Congress's purported corruption. Discontent over perceived double standards was evident in his remarks on law enforcement's differing responses to various protests involving effigy burnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)