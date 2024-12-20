Left Menu

Remembering Zakir Hussain: A Maestro's Last Rhythm

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro, passed away at 73 due to lung disease. Known for revolutionizing the tabla's role in global music, he was laid to rest in San Francisco. Hundreds, including musicians like Sivamani, paid their respects, highlighting his immense contribution to world music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:57 IST
Remembering Zakir Hussain: A Maestro's Last Rhythm
Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, the renowned tabla maestro, was laid to rest on Thursday in San Francisco's Fernwood Cemetery. The solemn occasion saw hundreds of admirers and musicians, including A Sivamani, who performed in tribute to the legendary percussionist.

Hussain, who succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 73, left an indelible mark on the world of music. His contributions transcended the bounds of classical music, introducing elements of jazz and Western musical styles to the traditional Indian tabla.

Recognized as a Padma Vibhushan awardee and a four-time Grammy winner, Hussain's legacy endures through his groundbreaking collaborations and his influence on countless musicians around the globe. He is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024