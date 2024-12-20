Remembering Zakir Hussain: A Maestro's Last Rhythm

Zakir Hussain, the renowned tabla maestro, was laid to rest on Thursday in San Francisco's Fernwood Cemetery. The solemn occasion saw hundreds of admirers and musicians, including A Sivamani, who performed in tribute to the legendary percussionist.

Hussain, who succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 73, left an indelible mark on the world of music. His contributions transcended the bounds of classical music, introducing elements of jazz and Western musical styles to the traditional Indian tabla.

Recognized as a Padma Vibhushan awardee and a four-time Grammy winner, Hussain's legacy endures through his groundbreaking collaborations and his influence on countless musicians around the globe. He is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi.

