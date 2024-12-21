Payal Kapadia's Cinematic Triumph Tops Obama's 2024 Film List
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's debut film, ''All We Imagine As Light'', tops Barack Obama's 2024 recommended movies list. This historic Indo-French co-production won the Grand Prix at Cannes, among other accolades. Obama shared the list on social media, highlighting films like ''Dune: Part Two'' and ''Sugarcane''.
In an annual tradition, former US President Barack Obama has revealed his top film picks for 2024, and leading the list is ''All We Imagine As Light'', directed by Payal Kapadia.
Kapadia's feature debut has garnered significant attention since its release, earning the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival and several awards from the international film community.
Obama's endorsement, shared via his social media, also highlights notable films such as ''Conclave'', ''Dune: Part Two'', and Bob Dylan's biopic ''A Complete Unknown'', driving public interest and discussion in film circles.
