ISKCON Kolkata Condemns Murder of Hindu Priest, Calls Out Bangladesh's Interim Government
ISKCON Kolkata condemned the murder of a Hindu priest by alleged Bangladeshi extremists, criticizing Bangladesh's interim government for failing to protect religious minorities amid widespread violence. Tensions intensified as reports of relentless attacks on Hindu temples and individuals continue, highlighting an alarming rise in religious persecution.
ISKCON Kolkata has issued a strong condemnation following the murder of a Hindu priest, allegedly at the hands of Bangladeshi extremists. The incident occurred at a temple in Natore, Bangladesh, where the victim, Tarun Chandra Das, was reportedly found tied up and lifeless.
The religious organization has accused the interim Bangladeshi government of neglecting the protection of religious minorities, who remain vulnerable to continuous attacks. ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das emphasized the rising threats, questioning police claims of robbery as a motive.
Monks monitoring the situation noted a troubling increase in violence against Hindus, with numerous incidents of vandalism and attacks on religious sites. They argue that dialogue alone is inadequate, urging for more immediate actions to address the intensifying persecution.
