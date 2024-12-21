Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Joins Esteemed Engineering Academy
Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal has been inducted as a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering. The induction occurred during the INAE's annual convention at IIT-Delhi. Recognized for his contributions to engineering and leadership, Aggarwal joins a pioneering group promoting technological advancements for national issues.
Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal has reached another milestone by being inducted as a fellow of the prestigious Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE). The announcement was made at the INAE's annual convention held at IIT-Delhi on Friday.
The institution acknowledged Aggarwal's engineering prowess and leadership in the industry. Through his visionary contributions, Aggarwal has made significant strides in engineering that were essential for his election by the INAE Council.
INAE serves as a hub for specialists in various engineering fields, fostering the development and application of engineering to solve critical national issues. Additionally, it is India's representative among 33 Member-Academies in the International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences (CAETS).
