Blossoming Beauties: A Celebration of Roses in New Delhi

In an enchanting display of floral elegance, the All India Winter Rose Show was inaugurated by Kuljeet Singh Chahal at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in New Delhi.

The event, spanning two days, boasts 92 varieties of roses, with contributions from over 200 participants, showcasing the country's horticultural talent.

Visitors can marvel at the spectacular colors and innovative rose-growing techniques, as institutions and scientists come together to celebrate and judge this horticultural festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)