Blossoming Beauties: A Celebration of Roses in New Delhi

The All India Winter Rose Show in New Delhi showcases 92 rose varieties with over 1,400 exhibits. Organized by New Delhi Municipal Council and The Rose Society of India, it emphasizes the passion for rose cultivation and features vibrant roses in diverse colors. The show is open to the public on December 22, 2024.

Updated: 21-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:48 IST
In an enchanting display of floral elegance, the All India Winter Rose Show was inaugurated by Kuljeet Singh Chahal at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in New Delhi.

The event, spanning two days, boasts 92 varieties of roses, with contributions from over 200 participants, showcasing the country's horticultural talent.

Visitors can marvel at the spectacular colors and innovative rose-growing techniques, as institutions and scientists come together to celebrate and judge this horticultural festival.

