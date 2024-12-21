Chaos and Desperation: Tragic Stampede Highlights Nigeria's Economic Strain
A tragic stampede at a Christmas charity event in Nigeria's capital killed ten, igniting concerns over event safety amid a severe cost-of-living crisis. The incident, where police found over a thousand evacuees, underscores the economic struggles and rising inflation confronting Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu's leadership.
Nigeria
- Nigeria
In a tragic turn of events, ten individuals, including four minors, lost their lives in a stampede during a Christmas charity event in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, police confirmed on Saturday.
The incident unfolded at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the upscale Maitama district, where a large crowd assembled to receive food aid distributed by a local church. Police spokeswoman Josephine Adeh reported that over a thousand people were evacuated from the scene.
This is the second such tragedy in a week within the nation facing an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, leading to questions about safety measures at public gatherings. Economic pressures under President Bola Tinubu's administration are blamed for exacerbating the struggles of Nigeria's populace.
