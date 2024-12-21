Left Menu

Chaos and Desperation: Tragic Stampede Highlights Nigeria's Economic Strain

A tragic stampede at a Christmas charity event in Nigeria's capital killed ten, igniting concerns over event safety amid a severe cost-of-living crisis. The incident, where police found over a thousand evacuees, underscores the economic struggles and rising inflation confronting Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a tragic turn of events, ten individuals, including four minors, lost their lives in a stampede during a Christmas charity event in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the upscale Maitama district, where a large crowd assembled to receive food aid distributed by a local church. Police spokeswoman Josephine Adeh reported that over a thousand people were evacuated from the scene.

This is the second such tragedy in a week within the nation facing an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, leading to questions about safety measures at public gatherings. Economic pressures under President Bola Tinubu's administration are blamed for exacerbating the struggles of Nigeria's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

