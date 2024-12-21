Chaos and Desperation: Tragic Stampede Highlights Nigeria's Economic Strain

In a tragic turn of events, ten individuals, including four minors, lost their lives in a stampede during a Christmas charity event in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the upscale Maitama district, where a large crowd assembled to receive food aid distributed by a local church. Police spokeswoman Josephine Adeh reported that over a thousand people were evacuated from the scene.

This is the second such tragedy in a week within the nation facing an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, leading to questions about safety measures at public gatherings. Economic pressures under President Bola Tinubu's administration are blamed for exacerbating the struggles of Nigeria's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)