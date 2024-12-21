Uttarakhand's Cultural Showcase at Maha Kumbh
Uttarakhand will feature a pavilion at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, showcasing the state's rich culture. A 40,000 square feet space has been allocated by UP authorities. The pavilion is a result of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's request, graciously accepted by his counterpart Yogi Adityanath.
The state of Uttarakhand is set to make a significant cultural display at the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. With an area of 40,000 square feet allotted to them free-of-charge on Kailashpuri Marg, the pavilion will highlight the diverse cultural heritage of Uttarakhand.
This initiative follows a request by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, to the Uttar Pradesh government for dedicated space at the event. His proposal received the nod from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ensuring a distinct and prominent presence for Uttarakhand at this grand religious gathering.
The Maha Kumbh is slated to begin on January 13, coinciding with Paush Purnima, and will conclude on February 26, the occasion of Mahashivratri. This event offers a platform for showcasing cultural richness to pilgrims from across the nation.
