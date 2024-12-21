Left Menu

Pashmina Shawl Tax Hike Rumors Dispelled by Chief Minister

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that there was no proposal in the GST council to increase tax on Pashmina shawls amid criticism and media speculation, after attending a meeting led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The defense for artisans was deemed unnecessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:41 IST
Pashmina Shawl Tax Hike Rumors Dispelled by Chief Minister
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has publicly refuted any suggestions of a potential tax increase on Pashmina shawls, following a meeting of the GST council in Jaisalmer led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Abdullah, addressing media speculations and accusations from PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, stated unequivocally that there was no proposal or discussion about a VAT increase to 28% on these prized shawls.

The council meeting, which Abdullah attended with the intent to protect the interests of Kashmir's shawl weavers and handicraft artisans, concluded without any need for defense as the speculated tax hike was not on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

