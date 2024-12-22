Left Menu

Ayodhya's Sacred Rituals: A Year of Divine Celebration

The Ayodhya Ram temple is set to host a three-day celebration starting January 11 to mark the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration. The events will be marked by rituals, a grand aarti, and public participation at various locations. Key religious figures will also participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:21 IST
A series of significant rituals will commence at Ayodhya's Ram temple on January 11, celebrating the first anniversary of the consecration of the revered Ram Lalla idol.

On Paush Shukla Dwadashi, according to the Hindu calendar, the idol will be anointed amidst a grand aarti, with the occasion drawing reverence from both seers and the general public.

In addition to the temple's invite-only ceremonies, public programs are planned at various locations, allowing wider participation in this commemoration.

