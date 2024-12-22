Ayodhya's Sacred Rituals: A Year of Divine Celebration

A series of significant rituals will commence at Ayodhya's Ram temple on January 11, celebrating the first anniversary of the consecration of the revered Ram Lalla idol.

On Paush Shukla Dwadashi, according to the Hindu calendar, the idol will be anointed amidst a grand aarti, with the occasion drawing reverence from both seers and the general public.

In addition to the temple's invite-only ceremonies, public programs are planned at various locations, allowing wider participation in this commemoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)