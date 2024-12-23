Junaid Khan on the Timeless Appeal of Bollywood's Khan Triumvirate
Junaid Khan reflects on the enduring legacy of Bollywood icons Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, while discussing his journey in theatre and film. Despite comparisons with his father, Junaid finds joy in his unique path and the positive reception of his theatre work.
Actor Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently addressed the enduring legacy of the industry's famous Khan trio: Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. He highlighted their adaptability and sustained contributions as key factors behind their long-lasting success in showbiz.
Junaid, who debuted with the period drama 'Maharaj' in 2024, shared insights during the Repertwahr festival in Lucknow, where his comedy-drama 'Runaway Brides' was well-received. He noted that while his father’s legacy casts no shadow over him, his physical differences from Aamir secure his distinct roles.
Junaid emphasized his commitment to theatre, balancing it alongside films. With theater forming the core of his artistic passion, he continues to strive for excellence, celebrating the craft alongside his evolving film career.
