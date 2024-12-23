Junaid Khan on the Timeless Appeal of Bollywood's Khan Triumvirate

Actor Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently addressed the enduring legacy of the industry's famous Khan trio: Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. He highlighted their adaptability and sustained contributions as key factors behind their long-lasting success in showbiz.

Junaid, who debuted with the period drama 'Maharaj' in 2024, shared insights during the Repertwahr festival in Lucknow, where his comedy-drama 'Runaway Brides' was well-received. He noted that while his father’s legacy casts no shadow over him, his physical differences from Aamir secure his distinct roles.

Junaid emphasized his commitment to theatre, balancing it alongside films. With theater forming the core of his artistic passion, he continues to strive for excellence, celebrating the craft alongside his evolving film career.

(With inputs from agencies.)