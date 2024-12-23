Left Menu

Vectus Expands Ten-X Tank to New Markets: Unprecedented Demand Drives Growth

Vectus announces the expansion of its 10-layer Ten-X Tank to new markets due to high demand. The tank is praised for its advanced technology and durability. This growth solidifies Vectus's leadership in the water storage industry as they reach broader markets nationwide.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:05 IST
New Delhi [India], December 23: Vectus has announced the expansion of its advanced 10-layer Ten-X Tank into new markets following overwhelming success in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

The Ten-X Tank is renowned for its superior durability, technological advancements, and hygienic water storage capabilities.

Driven by customer demand and trust, Vectus is poised to strengthen its market presence further through strategic promotions and a commitment to reaching both urban and rural areas.

