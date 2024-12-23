A Brother's Mission: Honoring a Fallen Soldier's Legacy in Sri Lanka

In a poignant plea, Mohd Azam, the brother of a martyred Indian soldier who served in the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka, seeks support to honor his sibling's legacy. Taj, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir, was buried in Sri Lanka after his death in 1989.

Azam has urged the Indian government to facilitate his journey to the island nation, where he hopes to offer prayers and renovate the grave of his brother. He emphasizes the need to uphold the dignity of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The village of Chungan continues to remember Taj's bravery and patriotism, with local efforts underway to draw attention to the family's cause, ensuring the sacrifice of Indian soldiers is not forgotten.

(With inputs from agencies.)