A Melodic Salute: Amitabh Bachchan's Tribute to Mohammed Rafi in 'Kroadh'

In the 1990 film 'Kroadh,' audiences witness a poignant tribute to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The song, 'Na Fankaar Tujhsa,' performed by Mohammed Aziz during a concert scene, paid homage to Rafi a decade after his demise.

Amitabh Bachchan appears in the film, recalling his previous collaboration with Rafi in the song 'Chal Mere Bhai' from the film 'Naseeb,' and delivers an emotional introduction before the musical tribute. The concert, titled 'Ek Shaam Rafi Ke Naam,' sees Bachchan celebrating the singer's timeless influence in Indian cinema.

The song's lyrics, penned by Anand Bakshi, encapsulate the void left by Rafi's departure. Despite varying accounts of how the tribute came to be, the homage remains a cherished memory for fans and cements Rafi's legacy as an irreplaceable icon in the music world.

