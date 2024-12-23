Kerala School Tensions: Christmas Celebrations Spark Communal Debate

Union Minister George Kurian has strongly condemned the alleged intimidation of teachers at a government school in Kerala by Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists over Christmas celebrations. Kurian urged the state government to take decisive action to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

During a media interaction in New Delhi, Kurian extended support to the legal measures initiated by the Kerala state government against the accused individuals. He emphasized the importance of celebrating various religious festivals in schools to promote awareness and harmony among students.

The incident has ignited a larger debate on communal tensions in Kerala, with arrests made and investigations ongoing. Political leaders from different factions have voiced their concerns, highlighting the need for a strong stance against acts threatening community peace.

