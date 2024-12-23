Left Menu

Remembering Shyam Benegal: A Cinema Legend's Legacy

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pivotal figure in the Indian parallel cinema movement, has passed away at the age of 90. Known for influential films like 'Ankur' and 'Nishant,' his legacy reshaped the industry. Meanwhile, various national issues from policy changes to legal battles dominate Indian headlines.

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a cornerstone of Indian parallel cinema, has died at the age of 90. Known for films like 'Ankur' and 'Nishant,' Benegal's work significantly influenced the industry, sparking a revolution in storytelling and style.

In New Delhi, significant developments unfold as the Enforcement Directorate adjusts its approach to handling PMLA cases. Additionally, changes in educational policies see the removal of the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8, impacting student evaluations nationwide.

On the political front, controversies brew in Odisha's election data, while international dynamics shift with Bangladesh seeking the extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India, adding pressure to diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

