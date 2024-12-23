Left Menu

Mumbai's Mahim Fair Cut Short Amid Christmas Preparations

The Mahim congregation in Mumbai was ordered to conclude festivities two days early to prevent crowding during Christmas celebrations. Vendors, who had completed all formalities and paid fees, expressed dissatisfaction. The Mahim Mela, an anticipated annual event, spans back 600 years, celebrating Hazrat Makhdoom Fakih Ali Mahimi's life.

Updated: 23-12-2024 21:17 IST
  India
  • India

Mumbai Police have instructed vendors at the renowned Mahim congregation to conclude festivities two days early to avoid overcrowding during the upcoming Christmas events at St Michael's Church.

A notice from Mahim Police stated that a mass would occur on Tuesday night, followed by Christmas Day celebrations. Initially scheduled from December 16-25, the fair's conclusion was moved forward in consideration of Christmas, according to senior inspector Vinayak Vetal.

Vendors expressed dissatisfaction, highlighting their compliance with legalities till December 25 and noting potential losses. The Mahim Mela, a cherished event featuring cultural performances and historical significance, was enhanced security on Monday evening to enforce the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

