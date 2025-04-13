Mumbai Gears Up for Dr. Ambedkar's 134th Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Mumbai municipal authorities have made comprehensive arrangements at key locations dedicated to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar as the city gears up to commemorate his 134th birth anniversary on Monday. Facilities such as drinking water, mobile toilets, and medical aid centers will be available at Chaityabhoomi, Rajgruha, and other significant places.

Security has been intensified with CCTV surveillance and the deployment of lifeboats near the seafront, supported by fire brigade teams. In preparation for emergencies, ambulances and medical teams from the municipal health department are on standby. Thousands of Dr. Ambedkar's followers are expected to visit prominent sites in Mumbai for the celebrations.

Civic officials, led by BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, will oversee the arrangements, with dignitaries including the governor and chief ministers paying tributes at Chaityabhoomi. A photo exhibition will display rare images from Dr. Ambedkar's life, complemented by a commemorative coffee table book. The event will be live-streamed across various platforms for public access.

