Left Menu

Mumbai Gears Up for Dr. Ambedkar's 134th Birth Anniversary Celebrations

The Mumbai civic body has made extensive preparations for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary. Facilities such as drinking water, mobile toilets, and medical aid have been organized at key locations. Authorities are ensuring safety with increased surveillance and emergency services, while a multimedia showcase will highlight his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:18 IST
Mumbai Gears Up for Dr. Ambedkar's 134th Birth Anniversary Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai municipal authorities have made comprehensive arrangements at key locations dedicated to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar as the city gears up to commemorate his 134th birth anniversary on Monday. Facilities such as drinking water, mobile toilets, and medical aid centers will be available at Chaityabhoomi, Rajgruha, and other significant places.

Security has been intensified with CCTV surveillance and the deployment of lifeboats near the seafront, supported by fire brigade teams. In preparation for emergencies, ambulances and medical teams from the municipal health department are on standby. Thousands of Dr. Ambedkar's followers are expected to visit prominent sites in Mumbai for the celebrations.

Civic officials, led by BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, will oversee the arrangements, with dignitaries including the governor and chief ministers paying tributes at Chaityabhoomi. A photo exhibition will display rare images from Dr. Ambedkar's life, complemented by a commemorative coffee table book. The event will be live-streamed across various platforms for public access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025