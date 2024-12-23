Farewell to Shyam Benegal: The Visionary of New Wave Indian Cinema
Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of the 'parallel movement' in Hindi cinema with seminal works such as 'Ankur' and 'Manthan', has passed away at 90. His legacy spans over seven decades, with critically acclaimed films and TV series that explored diverse social issues and complex characters.
Celebrated filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who was instrumental in pioneering the 'parallel movement' in Hindi cinema during the 1970s and 80s with iconic films like 'Ankur' and 'Manthan', has died at the age of 90. Battling chronic kidney disease, Benegal passed away in Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital on Monday.
Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema, left a profound impact with his films that tackled rural distress, feminism, and political satires. Among his notable works are documentaries, and the acclaimed TV series 'Bharat Ek Khoj'. Despite his health, Benegal was actively working on new film projects until recently.
Tributes have poured in from the film fraternity, with many recalling Benegal's ability to create nuanced characters and narratives. His works continue to be celebrated globally, with classics like 'Manthan' recently showcased at Cannes. His legacy as a transformative filmmaker endures, immortalizing the themes of the ordinary and profound in Hindi cinema.
