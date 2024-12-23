Vandalism at Allu Arjun's Residence Sparks Political Debacle
A Hyderabad court granted bail to six individuals involved in vandalizing Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence. In a swirling political controversy, parties blame each other, while the actor is summoned for questioning regarding a tragic stampede incident during 'Pushpa-2' screening, which resulted in one fatality.
In Hyderabad, a court granted bail on Monday to six individuals accused of vandalizing the residence of famed Telugu actor Allu Arjun. This comes amid heightened security measures around the actor's home following the incident. Tensions have escalated into a political skirmish, with parties pointing fingers at each other.
The opposition BJP criticized the Congress-led government, claiming some perpetrators were linked to the Kodangal assembly constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Meanwhile, actor Allu Arjun has received a summons to appear before the police as part of an ongoing investigation into a deadly stampede at the 'Pushpa-2' screening.
Police Commissioner C V Anand released a video that outlines the event sequence at the screening venue. In related developments, the film's producers have offered financial assistance to the deceased victim's family. The political discourse remains charged as leaders exchange accusations concerning the incident.
