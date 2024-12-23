Greece Restores Citizenship to Former Royal Family

In a landmark decision, Greece has reinstated the citizenship of 10 members of its former royal family, effectively closing a chapter on a decades-old dispute. The move is seen as a significant gesture toward reconciliation following the monarchy's abolition in 1974.

The former royal family, stripped of their citizenship in 1994 amid tensions over the royal estate's transfer to state control, expressed 'deep emotion' at the decision. The reinstatement was formalized in a government gazette and includes King Constantine II's five children and five grandchildren.

Acknowledging the past conflicts, the family has adopted the surname 'De Grece' and formally recognized Greece's status as a parliamentary democracy. The decision was met with approval and is viewed as a testament to Greece's robust democratic institutions.

