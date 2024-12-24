Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Unveils 'Sangeet Manapman' Movie Trailer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the trailer for 'Sangeet Manapman,' a Marathi movie based on an iconic play. He likened the political climate to the film's themes of honour and dishonour. The film aims to preserve and modernize classical Marathi art and music for younger audiences.

Updated: 24-12-2024 00:05 IST
Maharashtra CM Unveils 'Sangeet Manapman' Movie Trailer
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched the trailer for 'Sangeet Manapman,' a Marathi film inspired by a beloved play. Comparing the state's political situation to the film's themes of honour and dishonour, Fadnavis shared insights at the event.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance saw significant success in the recent elections, leading to Fadnavis' appointment as Chief Minister. The ministry, expanded shortly after his oath ceremony, reflects this political triumph.

Highlighting the film's cultural impact, Fadnavis praised its effort to present classical Marathi art to a new generation. He emphasized the film's role in promoting Marathi culture, while assuring continued governmental support for the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

