Kerala Leaders Embrace Holiday Spirit with Messages of Unity and Hope

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings, encouraging the state's people to embrace the core teachings of Jesus Christ on peace, love, and forgiveness. He expressed hope that the festive celebration would inspire a more harmonious and compassionate society.

In a unifying note, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer joined the Governor in conveying their warm wishes for Christmas. Satheesan highlighted the festival's spirit of resilience, urging people to overcome life's challenges with newfound confidence.

Amid rising intolerance, Speaker Shamseer called for understanding and acceptance across diverse communities, emphasizing that the true message of Christmas transcends differences and fosters greater unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)