Kerala Leaders Embrace Holiday Spirit with Messages of Unity and Hope
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan extends Christmas greetings, urging reflection on Jesus Christ's teachings of peace, love, and forgiveness. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and Speaker A N Shamseer also express wishes for unity and overcoming life's challenges during the festive season.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings, encouraging the state's people to embrace the core teachings of Jesus Christ on peace, love, and forgiveness. He expressed hope that the festive celebration would inspire a more harmonious and compassionate society.
In a unifying note, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer joined the Governor in conveying their warm wishes for Christmas. Satheesan highlighted the festival's spirit of resilience, urging people to overcome life's challenges with newfound confidence.
Amid rising intolerance, Speaker Shamseer called for understanding and acceptance across diverse communities, emphasizing that the true message of Christmas transcends differences and fosters greater unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Christmas
- Kerala
- Governor
- Arif Mohammed Khan
- celebration
- peace
- love
- unity
- forgiveness
- hope
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Sovereign Choice: France's Stance on Peace Talks
Bollywood Stars Celebrate Dia Mirza's Birthday with Love and Laughter
Friedrich Merz's Kyiv Visit: A Conservative Promise for Peace
Wang Jin-pyng Proposes Bold Cross-Strait Peace Model
We advocate peaceful Syrian-led political process respecting aspirations of all sections of Syrian society: MEA.