Left Menu

Kerala Leaders Embrace Holiday Spirit with Messages of Unity and Hope

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan extends Christmas greetings, urging reflection on Jesus Christ's teachings of peace, love, and forgiveness. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and Speaker A N Shamseer also express wishes for unity and overcoming life's challenges during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:09 IST
Kerala Leaders Embrace Holiday Spirit with Messages of Unity and Hope
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings, encouraging the state's people to embrace the core teachings of Jesus Christ on peace, love, and forgiveness. He expressed hope that the festive celebration would inspire a more harmonious and compassionate society.

In a unifying note, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer joined the Governor in conveying their warm wishes for Christmas. Satheesan highlighted the festival's spirit of resilience, urging people to overcome life's challenges with newfound confidence.

Amid rising intolerance, Speaker Shamseer called for understanding and acceptance across diverse communities, emphasizing that the true message of Christmas transcends differences and fosters greater unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024