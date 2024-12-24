Left Menu

Honoring Legends: Odisha Unveils Statues of Vajpayee and Kar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled statues of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Cuttack and Bagmi Biswanath Kar in Bhubaneswar. This is part of a state initiative to honor 21 notable individuals in 2024. Union and sports ministers attended the events, highlighting the contributions of the personalities.

In a move to commemorate significant figures, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled statues of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and renowned scholar Bagmi Biswanath Kar. The ceremonies took place in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar respectively, as part of a broader initiative to honor 21 notable personalities in 2024.

The 10-foot statue of Vajpayee was installed at Belview Chhak in Cuttack, attracting the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. In Bhubaneswar, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy attended the unveiling of Kar's statue on the Assembly premises.

Expressing pride, Chief Minister Majhi took to social media to acknowledge Vajpayee's lasting influence on Odisha's development. At a simpler ceremony for Kar, Majhi paid tribute to the social reformer's significant contributions to society.

