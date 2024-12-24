The Timeless Melodies of Mohammed Rafi: Celebrating a Century of Versatile Music

On what would have been his 100th birthday, Mohammed Rafi continues to remain the voice resonant across generations. Whether capturing the playful mischief of a Johnny Walker or the poignant despair of a Guru Dutt, his unparalleled vocal range and emotional depth left an indelible mark on Indian cinema's golden era.

Rafi's journey from a humble barber in Punjab to the admiration of millions began with an early encounter with a fakir, who discerned his musical gift. Relocating to Lahore and later Mumbai, Rafi's talents quickly spread through 'mehfils', earning him pivotal roles in film soundtracks, including his breakout in the 1947 movie "Jugnu".

With over 5,000 songs to his credit, Rafi's collaboration with legendary composers, such as Naushad and SD Burman, never failed to enchant. His voice seamlessly adapted to actors like Shammi Kapoor and Johnny Walker, making each performance a complete experience. Despite setbacks, including disputes with some colleagues, Rafi's humility and pursuit of musical excellence made him an enduring icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)