Allu Arjun Grilled: Actor Faces Police Over Tragic Stampede

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was subjected to intensive questioning by law enforcement officials on Tuesday about a tragic incident during the screening of his film 'Pushpa-2'. The stampede led to the death of a woman and injury to her child.

Arjun, accompanied by his father Allu Aravind and legal counsel, arrived at the Chikkadpally police station around 11 AM. The questioning session lasted until 2.45 PM, with a police team led by Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav handling the inquiry.

Due to the high-profile nature of the case, extensive security measures were enforced, including traffic restrictions near the station. Arjun assured full cooperation with the investigation, following a previous interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court after his arrest on December 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)