Left Menu

Allu Arjun Grilled: Actor Faces Police Over Tragic Stampede

Telugu star Allu Arjun was questioned by police regarding a fatal stampede at a 'Pushpa-2' screening. With heavy security, he appeared at Chikkadpally police station with his father and legal team for the session. Arjun has been implicated following a police complaint by the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:22 IST
Allu Arjun Grilled: Actor Faces Police Over Tragic Stampede
actor
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was subjected to intensive questioning by law enforcement officials on Tuesday about a tragic incident during the screening of his film 'Pushpa-2'. The stampede led to the death of a woman and injury to her child.

Arjun, accompanied by his father Allu Aravind and legal counsel, arrived at the Chikkadpally police station around 11 AM. The questioning session lasted until 2.45 PM, with a police team led by Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav handling the inquiry.

Due to the high-profile nature of the case, extensive security measures were enforced, including traffic restrictions near the station. Arjun assured full cooperation with the investigation, following a previous interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court after his arrest on December 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024