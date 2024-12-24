Bethlehem's Somber Christmas Amid Conflict
Bethlehem faces a subdued Christmas under the shadow of Gaza conflict. The usual festive preparations are absent, harming the town's economy, which heavily relies on tourism. Palestinian leaders emphasize peace and hope amid rising tensions and violence affecting the West Bank and Gaza.
- Country:
- United States
In Bethlehem, preparations for Christmas have been marked by a somber tone, overshadowed by the ongoing war in Gaza. The typically joyful ambiance is absent, with no festive lights or a giant tree to adorn Manger Square.
The usual influx of tourists and youth marching bands is notably missing, reflecting the severe impact on the town's economy, which depends on Christmas tourism for 70% of its income. Unemployment in Bethlehem is a staggering 50%, exacerbated by the conflict.
Mayor Anton Salman urges the world to focus on peace and end the suffering of the Palestinian people. Restrictions and violence have intensified since the October 7 attack, leading to a 25% economic contraction in the West Bank and severe loss of life in Gaza and Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
It took 7 decades for India to become 11th largest economy, whereas in last 10 years, India has grown to 5th largest economy: PM Modi.
Rising Rajasthan: A Hub for Global Investment and Tourism
Today world needs economy that functions strongly even during crisis and its important to have large 'manufacturing base' in India: PM Modi.
Rising Rajasthan: Embracing Diversity in Tourism
Rising Rajasthan: Boosting Economy Through Global Investments