Bethlehem's Somber Christmas Amid Conflict

Bethlehem faces a subdued Christmas under the shadow of Gaza conflict. The usual festive preparations are absent, harming the town's economy, which heavily relies on tourism. Palestinian leaders emphasize peace and hope amid rising tensions and violence affecting the West Bank and Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bethlehem | Updated: 24-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 20:04 IST
In Bethlehem, preparations for Christmas have been marked by a somber tone, overshadowed by the ongoing war in Gaza. The typically joyful ambiance is absent, with no festive lights or a giant tree to adorn Manger Square.

The usual influx of tourists and youth marching bands is notably missing, reflecting the severe impact on the town's economy, which depends on Christmas tourism for 70% of its income. Unemployment in Bethlehem is a staggering 50%, exacerbated by the conflict.

Mayor Anton Salman urges the world to focus on peace and end the suffering of the Palestinian people. Restrictions and violence have intensified since the October 7 attack, leading to a 25% economic contraction in the West Bank and severe loss of life in Gaza and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

