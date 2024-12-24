BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Following are the top business stories at 2230 hours: DEL68 BIZ-GST-POPCORN **** Popcorn sold in movie theatres to attract 5 pc GST New Delhi: Popcorn, in loose form, sold in movie theatres will continue to attract GST at a 5 per cent rate, same as in restaurants, government sources said. **** DEL71 BIZ-NFRA-LD ZEE AUDITORS **** NFRA penalises Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, 2 auditors for lapses in ZEEL New Delhi: The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore on Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as well as penalties on two chartered accountants for lapses in the auditing of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial years. **** DEL56 BIZ-RBI-LD ECONOMY **** Economy recovering from slowdown witnessed in Q2, says RBI bulletin Mumbai: The Indian economy is recovering from the slowdown in momentum witnessed in the September quarter, driven by strong festival activity and a sustained upswing in rural demand, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin released on Tuesday. **** DEL37 BIZ-LD STOCKS **** Sensex, Nifty settle almost flat in highly volatile trade; metal, power stocks drag Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note in a volatile trade on Tuesday, as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines awaiting further triggers amid persistent foreign fund outflows. **** DEL58 BIZ-LD RUPEE **** Rupee falls 4 paise to close at fresh record low of 85.15 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee extended the slide for the second straight session and depreciated 4 paise to settle at a fresh all-time low of 85.15 against the US dollar on Tuesday, dragged by a strong greenback against major crosses overseas and subdued domestic equities. **** DEL9 BIZ-YEAR-AUTO **** Automotive to sustainable mobility, EVs and beyond: Auto industry's journey for 2025 New Delhi: Traversing from being just vehicle manufacturers to mobility solutions providers amid a raging debate over which eco-friendly technology must be incentivised, the Indian automobile industry is driving in the new year under the shadow of a slowdown in sales with the post-pandemic pent-up demand in distant memory. **** DEL46 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE **** Gold falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,600 per 10 gm; silver jumps Rs 500 New Delhi: Gold price slipped Rs 100 to Rs 78,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to the All India Sarafa Association. ****
