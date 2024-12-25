Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. NFL-Christmas Day games on Netflix to help NFL expand global reach A pair of Christmas Day games on Netflix will help the NFL build on its international footprint, league officials say, as the most popular professional league in the United States hopes to harness the streaming platform's global appeal.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

NFL-Christmas Day games on Netflix to help NFL expand global reach

A pair of Christmas Day games on Netflix will help the NFL build on its international footprint, league officials say, as the most popular professional league in the United States hopes to harness the streaming platform's global appeal. The two games - Kansas City Chiefs v Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans - will be available to almost all Netflix's more than 270 million international subscribers.

China's Christmas Eve box office plunges to 13-year low

China's box office revenues for Christmas Eve plummeted to the lowest in at least 13 years, data from ticket booking platform Maoyan showed on Wednesday. Zhang Yiwu, a literature professor at Peking University, attributed the decline to a confluence of factors, including an unimpressive selection of films and the rise of streaming services.

Alec Baldwin manslaughter case dropped by New Mexico prosecutor

A New Mexico criminal case against actor Alec Baldwin stemming from a fatal shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" in 2021 ended on Monday, with a prosecutor dropping her appeal of the case's dismissal. Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey withdrew that appeal, according to a statement from the Frist Judicial District Attorney's office.

Chinese tricksters take cue from Squid Game to prey on the indebted

In China's take on Squid Game, fraudsters are preying on the financially distressed in a slumping economy with promises of prize money, debt restructuring and other schemes that are not always what is promised. Unlike the dystopian South Korean TV series, which returns to the small screen for a second season on Thursday, Chinese players taking on "self-discipline" challenges do not risk their lives if they lose.

