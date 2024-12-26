Celebrating Courage and Talent: India's Youth Honored

In a ceremony marked by sentiment and recognition, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 exceptional children for their remarkable contributions in various fields. The celebrated categories spanned across arts, culture, sports, innovation, bravery, social service, science, and environmental activism.

A diverse group of recipients from 14 states and Union territories, including author and disability advocate Keya Hatkar, Sufi singer Ayaan Sajad, and technological innovator Sindhoora Raja, highlighted the diversity and talent inherent in India's next generation. Keya, living with spinal muscular atrophy, has become a bestseller and founded inclusive initiatives like 'IM POSSIBLE' and 'SMA-ART'.

President Murmu commended the awardees for inspiring a generation, while the Ministry of Women and Child Development emphasized expanding youth potential through nationwide activities for Veer Bal Diwas. These young achievers have not only defied personal and societal challenges but have also set new benchmarks for excellence in their respective fields.

