Pope Francis Brings Hope to Inmates During Holy Year

Pope Francis formally began the Holy Year at Rome's main prison, Rebibbia, on Thursday. He conveyed a heartfelt message to inmates, emphasizing hope as central to the Catholic Church's once-every-quarter-century observance. Expected to draw 32 million pilgrims, the Jubilee is a major event in the church's calendar.

The pope, leaving his wheelchair, reimagined the gesture made at St. Peter's Basilica by opening the chapel door at Rebibbia. His actions reinforced the connection between inmates and the Jubilee's themes commenced on Christmas Eve. Originating in 1300, this tradition encourages pilgrims to visit Rome every 25 years.

Pope Francis emphasized the critical role prisoners play in this Holy Year with a special Mass planned at St. Peter's for December 2025. His consistent advocacy for inmates, a theme in his priestly mission since 2013, aims to offer them a hopeful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)